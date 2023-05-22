9 pedestrian overpasses for Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro stations built

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) has urged the construction of pedestrian overpasses in order to complete in time with the launch of Metro Route No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) at the end of this year.



Metro Route No.1 is on the left of Hanoi Highway (in the direction from Saigon Bridge to Dong Nai Province). Therefore, it is rather dangerous and challenging for local dwellers of the residential area on the other side to access the metro stations on foot. In addition, Hanoi Highway has so few intersections for pedestrians to cross the road safely.

That is why nine pedestrian overpasses have been planned to help people overcome this obstacle. They will be used to approach the stations of Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Saigon Hi-tech Park, and Vietnam National University.

Each overpass is 78m long, 3.5m wide. They link the passenger transit floor of each station to the residential area or bus stop along the road. The bridges are designed in a minimalist manner as to surface area, steps, cover, green space, lighting system to provide the most convenience for pedestrians.

The whole Metro Route No.1 is 20km long from Ben Thanh Station in District 1 to depot Long Binh in Thu Duc City. On the way, there are 14 stations (3 underground and 11 elevated). Until now, the project has finished 95 percent of its workload.

Besides these overpasses, MAUR is completing the overall architecture, installing necessary system equipment, erecting the office building for O&M Co., and setting up the IT system for this company.