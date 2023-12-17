80 boxing referees receive professional training course

The first professional boxing referee training course in 2023 was opened at Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City on December 16, gathering 80 participants nationwide.

80 Vietnamese boxing referees join professional training course. (Photo: Quynh Mai)

The training course has taken place on December 16 and December 17.

The first professional boxing referee training course was organized by the Vietnam Boxing Federation free of charge dedicated to learners having conditions to access and improve their professional, contributing to development of Vietnam's boxing.

The participants are referees, coaches and boxers from localities, provinces and cities and agencies nationwide at the age of 20 and above who love boxing and have good health.

The lecturers are experienced and prestigious members of the WBA Asia Boxing Association comprising Silvestre Daz Abainza, Member of WBA International Referee Council; Nowel Guerero Haduca, WBA Asia judge and GAB judge and referee; Gregorio Dela Cruz Ortega, WBA Asia and IBF judge.

After completing the course, learners will receive a certificate granted by the Vietnam Boxing Association, VBC and WBA Asia.

By Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong