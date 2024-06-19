76th anniversary of Israel’s Independence Day marked in HCMC

The 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Israel (May 14, 1948 - 2024) was celebrated at a ceremony held in HCMC by the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam on June 18.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the ceremony on June 18. (Photo: VNA)

Offering congratulations to the Israeli Government and people, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said since Vietnam and Israel established their diplomatic relations on July 12, 1993, the bilateral ties have been advancing in multiple areas.

HCMC has been making efforts and is proud to contribute to the progress of the two countries’ relations, he said, noting that it appreciates the support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy.

He considered the cooperation programmes on manpower quality improvement, support for young startups, high-tech dairy farming, and application of smart climate and irrigation systems implemented by HCMC and Israeli partners, with the embassy’s assistance, as demonstrations of the effective bilateral cooperation.

The official called on Israeli businesses and investors to boost investment while carrying out new mutually beneficial cooperation models and projects in the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam.

The local administration has been consistently creating the best possible conditions for foreign investors, including those from Israel, to operate fruitfully, safely, and in the long term in the city, Dung affirmed, adding that it will also support the Israeli Embassy to step up cooperation programmes and projects to contribute to the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted ties.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung (R) and Israeli Ambassador Yaron Mayer (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks, Israeli Ambassador Yaron Mayer stressed that the two countries share diplomatic and friendly relations for more than three decades, with Vietnam having become a leading destination for Israeli people to travel to and do business in.

He described the Vietnam - Israel free trade agreement, signed in July 2023, as an important milestone built on mutual trust and a common wish for a shared future.

Bilateral trade turnover topped US$2.7 billion in 2023 while Israel’s sea transport company Zim, one of the world’s leading transport firms, has shifted its Southeast Asian hub to Vietnam, opening a direct trading route between the two sides.

In addition, partnerships in education, science, and research have brought together their young scientists who will play a critical role in shaping the future of the two countries’ relations, and HCMC is the centre of these efforts, the ambassador remarked.

Mayer said that the history of Vietnam is a source of inspiration for the Israeli people. Vietnam nowadays is a country of peace, prosperity and development, and Israel also hopes to live in peace and harmony with its neighbours.

Vietnamplus