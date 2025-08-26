Ho Chi Minh City

5,151 Party members in Ho Chi Minh City presented Party membership badges

On the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, September 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presented Party membership badges to 5,151 Party members.

Among the recipients, 10 Party members received the 80-year Party membership badge, eight received the 75-year badge, 24 received the 70-year badge, 90 received the 65-year badge, and 382 received the 60-year badge.

288 members received the 55-year Party membership badge, 431 received the 50-year badge, 1,036 received the 45-year badge, 1,510 received the 40-year badge, and 1,372 received the 30-year badge.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-26-luc-090852-9857-3441.png
On November 7, 2024, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents the 45-year Party membership badge to former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee posthumously awarded 38 Party badges for 65 years, 60 years, 55 years, 50 years, 45 years, 40 years and 30 years of Party membership.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

