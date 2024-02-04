500 Tet gifts given to disadvantaged children in Ho Chi Minh City

Some 500 underprivileged children were given gifts on the occasion of the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

500 Tet gifts are given to disadvantaged children in Ho Chi Minh City

This morning, the gift-giving ceremony was held at Ho Chi Minh City-based Dam Sen Cultural Park, the city Labor Confederation in collaboration with HDBank organized the third program ‘Tet for Children’ in 2024 with the desire to spread love and bring a warm Tet for children in difficult circumstances.

Gift recipients are orphans who are children of trade union members who died due to the Covid-19 epidemic, children of workers whose income has been reduced, and direct production workers and trade union members in difficult circumstances.

At the ceremony, the organizing committee gave 500 gifts of necessities to children, helping them celebrate a prosperous Tet. A representative from HDBank revealed that in the bank’s community activities, it always pays special attention to the young generation.

With this year's Tet for Children program, the bank hopes to bring disadvantaged children a warm Tet as well as give them more motivation to try harder in life and become good citizens in society.

This is an annual program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation in coordination with businesses in the area every Tet holiday for orphans who are children of trade union members who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children of workers who have had their income reduced and trade union members are in difficult circumstances.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan