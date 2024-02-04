Ho Chi Minh City

500 Tet gifts given to disadvantaged children in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

Some 500 underprivileged children were given gifts on the occasion of the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

tet-cho-em-8694-6130jpg-2961.jpg
500 Tet gifts are given to disadvantaged children in Ho Chi Minh City

This morning, the gift-giving ceremony was held at Ho Chi Minh City-based Dam Sen Cultural Park, the city Labor Confederation in collaboration with HDBank organized the third program ‘Tet for Children’ in 2024 with the desire to spread love and bring a warm Tet for children in difficult circumstances.

Gift recipients are orphans who are children of trade union members who died due to the Covid-19 epidemic, children of workers whose income has been reduced, and direct production workers and trade union members in difficult circumstances.

At the ceremony, the organizing committee gave 500 gifts of necessities to children, helping them celebrate a prosperous Tet. A representative from HDBank revealed that in the bank’s community activities, it always pays special attention to the young generation.

With this year's Tet for Children program, the bank hopes to bring disadvantaged children a warm Tet as well as give them more motivation to try harder in life and become good citizens in society.

This is an annual program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation in coordination with businesses in the area every Tet holiday for orphans who are children of trade union members who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children of workers who have had their income reduced and trade union members are in difficult circumstances.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the Covid-19 pandemic

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn