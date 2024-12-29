'365 days and nights' campaign launched to complete Ring Road 3

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board launched the peak period of 365 days and nights, striving to complete Ring Road 3’s section passing through the city on December 29.

A Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong emphasizes the importance of the Ring Road 3 project, one of the key works of the city and the region. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Le Ngoc Hung said that the campaign aims to respond to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s campaign "500 days and nights striving to complete 3,000 km of expressways."

Contractors and construction units signed a commitment. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign will run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, with the goal of ensuring the completion of important items, contributing to the target of opening the entire route by April 30, 2026.

Under the campaign, contractors, consultant units, and related agencies signed a commitment to intensify their efforts to take turns working in three shifts with four crews within 365 days to speed up the construction progress.

The specific set goals include the completion of Huong Lo D interchange under Package XL1; connectivity of Nhon Trach Bridge and Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway before April 30, 2025; the technical opening of the entire 14.7 km of a viaduct in Thu Duc City before December 31, 2025; the 32.62 km-long road section passing through Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh districts before April 30, 2026; and the inauguration of Ring Road 3’s section passing through Ho Chi Minh City scheduled on June 30, 2026.

At the construction site of Ring Road 3 in Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has committed to closely coordinating with local authorities, relevant departments, and contractors, regularly monitoring, supervising, and addressing issues promptly.

The board also hopes to receive guidance and support from the Central, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and the public to create momentum for the effective implementation of the project.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, emphasized the importance of the Ring Road 3 project, one of the key works of the city and the region, contributing to reducing traffic congestion, connecting the Southern key economic region, and creating driving socio-economic development.

He requested the investors and contractors to ensure the completion of the viaduct in Thu Duc City before April 30, 2025. It is a crucial part of the plan to synchronize the road network and ensure effective connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway and Nhon Trach Bridge as well as with Long Thanh International Airport once it is put into operation.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh