31 earthquakes occur in Kon Tum Province in two consecutive days

The Institute of Geophysics reported that ten earthquakes happened in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province from dawn to 6:56 a.m. on July 29, with magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 3.2 on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes cause cracks in several facilities in the district.

Level 0 assessment was dedicated to the risk of earthquakes.



Previously, on July 28, there were 21 earthquakes in this district. Among them, the largest earthquake had a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale, with a disaster risk of danger level 2 (moderate danger).

According to statistics from the Kon Plong District People's Committee, the earthquake on July 28 did not cause any human casualties. However, it caused cracks in several schools, medical centers and police office buildings.

Residents have been anxious about the recent consecutive earthquakes in the area.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in recent years, Kon Plong District has experienced frequent earthquakes.

Experts and scientists identified that these earthquakes in the Kon Plong District are induced by the reservoirs.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong