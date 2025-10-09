20th “Hanoi in My Heart” photo exhibition opens

The 20th edition of the photo exhibition titled “Hanoi in My Heart” under the theme “Hanoi in the Era of Rising” opened at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on October 8.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition features 80 vibrant photographic works capturing Hanoi’s remarkable development over the five years since the implementation of the 17th City Party Congress Resolution. It reflects the capital’s modern, civilized, and deeply distinctive character. Through the creative perspectives of various artists, the public is invited to experience a dynamic Hanoi that leads innovation and inspires the entire country.

The exhibition comprises two main sections. The first section, titled "Hanoi’s Smooth and Efficient Operation of Two-Tier Local Government", showcases the positive transformations since the official implementation of the two-tier local government model on July 1, 2025. It highlights dedicated civil servants and the enthusiasm of residents as administrative procedures are now resolved swiftly and effectively.

The second section, titled “The 18th Hanoi City Party Congress, Term 2025–2030: A Milestone in the New Era,” portrays outstanding achievements across political, economic, cultural, social, and urban development sectors. It also captures the vibrant atmosphere of major events such as the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi, Editor-in-Chief of the Economic and Urban Affairs Newspaper, stated that after 20 years of organization, “Hanoi in My Heart” has become a meaningful annual cultural event that celebrates the beauty of the capital and its people. What began as a modest platform for senior artists has now grown into a prestigious cultural brand, attracting a wide audience of artists and the public alike.

The exhibition is open to the public at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) until October 12, after which it will continue at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel until October 21.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh