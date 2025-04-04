2025 HCMC Tourism Festival sees a surge of inner-city tours

The 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival opened at September 23 Park in District 1 on April 3, attracting a large number of locals and visitors. The event will run until April 6.

The 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival opens at September 23 Park in District 1 on April 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were former Vice State Presidents Truong My Hoa and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Culture Ho An Phong.

This year’s 21st edition of its kind attracted more than 32 travel agencies from 41 provinces and cities nationwide, transport companies, and airlines featuring over 100 display booths.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, said that the tourism festival has become an annual event for Vietnam's tourism industry, gathering together key provinces and leading and reputable travel businesses across the country. The event is one of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Notably, domestic tours and sightseeing tours in Ho Chi Minh City garnered significant interest from visitors, with many purchasing directly at the festival. According to travel companies, it is a positive sign.

Visitors visit the display booth of Vietravel Company. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy General Director of Vietravel, Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, said that the company is offering many attractive travel packages to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification, such as a 9-day-8-night tour from Ho Chi Minh City to the 17th Parallel in Quang Tri Province; a trip exploring Metro Line 1 and waterbus on the Saigon River; a river cruise visiting Thieng Lieng community-based ecotourism in Can Gio District and Cu Chi tunnels; a river tour along the Saigon River to enjoy a dinner and panoramic views of the southern metropolis; and a walking tour exploring Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street.

Saigontourist Group has also launched a series of short-day tours offering visitors more experiences, including a city tour, a dinner cruise on the Saigon River, experiencing panoramic views of the city from the observatory deck on Landmark 81, and trips visiting Hoi An ancient town and Ha Long Bay.

Visitors learn about tours at the display booth of Saigontourist Group. (Photo: SGGP)

According to General Director of Vietluxtour, Tran The Dung, the number of individual and group customers booking tours to Ho Chi Minh City for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) has increased by about 50 percent compared to previous years. Notable tours include the “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Saigon Rangers) visiting historical sites in District 1 and a tour visiting Cho Lon town.

One of the tours that has recently attracted many domestic and foreign travelers is “The Colors of the Night,” provided by the People’s Committee of District 1 in coordination with Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company. The five-hour trip offered visitors a different experience to explore the charming beauty of the city at night, such as visiting District 1’s cultural and historical sites, museums, Nguyen Hue and Le Loi walking streets, and Ben Thanh Market, and enjoying A O Show at the municipal Opera House and a foot massage.

Additionally, tours from Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations such as Phu Quoc, Con Dao, and Ha Long Bay have also drawn a lot of travelers.

Ben Thanh Tourist Company's stall at the festival (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors learn about tours at the display booth of Viet Media Travel Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening ceremony, some customers booked international tours to Northern Europe with a discounted price of nearly VND105 million (US$4,069), instead of the original price of nearly VND110 million (US$4,262) per person, with Ben Thanh Tourist Company. Tours to Thailand, Japan, and South Korea have also significantly attracted many visitors.

According to Deputy General Director of Viet Media Travel Joint Stock Company, Pham Anh Vu, the number of groups of domestic and international tourists to Ho Chi Minh City for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) has significantly increased.

In the past few days, locals and visitors were excited at dozens of Su-30MK2 and Yak-130 fighter jets and helicopters that conducted training flights around Ho Chi Minh City, rehearsing for an air show marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification. Many tourists from other provinces are eager to directly enjoy parades and marches celebrating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of the country in Ho Chi Minh City, leading to a sharp increase in individual and group tour bookings.

By Thi Hong—translated by Kim Khanh