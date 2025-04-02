HCMC seeks measures for resolving travel businesses’ difficulties

A conference on seeking measures for resolving travel businesses’ problems and attracting visitors to Ho Chi Minh City was held by the Department of Tourism of the city on April 1.

Passengers enjoy the panoramic view of the Saigon River

Executive Director of Les Rives Co., Ltd., which specializes in river tour and cruise services in Ho Chi Minh City, Lieu Thu My Hanh said that travel companies are facing many difficulties. The city has never seen such a shortage of tourist ports to serve cruise ships as it does now. About 10 years ago, Ho Chi Minh City had four docks, but now there is only one pier shared with Saigon Waterbus while many international tourists visit the city on weekends. In reality, there are available piers such as No. 3, No. 4, and Ba Son, but they are not being utilized. Meanwhile, the waterway station at Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal has not yet been authorized for operation again.

The Saigon River is very beautiful with a potential ecosystem, but the lack of piers and the poor environmental sanitation are obstacles in attracting tourists, she added.

Director of Indochina Junk Ltd., An Son Lam also shared his concern over the lack of ferry terminals. He hoped that the river tourism industry would be promoted to bring back tourists.

According to some businesses, Elisa floating restaurant on the Saigon River is being auctioned by the bank, showcasing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the high cost of docking of several hundred million dongs per month. The docking fee reached VND2-3 billion (US$78,000 - US$117,024) per year, directly affecting the business’ operation.

Director of the Inbound Division at Saigontourist Group, Vo Viet Hoa proposed the Government should expand the visa exemption policy for citizens of potential markets such as Australia, China, India, European countries, and New Zealand.

CEO of T-Ritz Saigon Hotels and Apartments, Luong Dieu Dong, suggested the electricity retail prices of production facilities should be set for accommodation establishments to reduce operational costs.

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to welcome 8.5 million international tourists

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, said that the department has proposed the People's Committee of the city temporarily put piers No. 2, 3, 4, and Ba Son into operation to serve river tourism. The department is also working with various units to pilot the opening of some museums in the evening and the organization of Ao Dai performances to develop night tourism products.

The department will continue to monitor proposals on tax and fee reductions and visa exemptions for tourists from potential markets to create the most favorable conditions for tourism businesses’ development, she added.

The conference is an opportunity for the department to grasp enterprises’ issues and seek solutions for handling problems, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism noted.

According to the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the department is currently urgently preparing for the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, which will take place at 23-9 (September 23) Park in District 1 on April 3–6. She expressed hope that travel businesses will join hands and actively participate in the event to attract locals and foreign tourists.

Travel businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are offering various tours to attract domestic and foreign visitors on the upcoming commemorative anniversary of Hung Kings on April 7 (on the 10th day of the third lunar month), the Reunification Day (April 30), and May Day (May 1), including night and waterway tours.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will officially launch a media campaign called "50 Outstanding Tourist Destinations of Ho Chi Minh City" on April 3. The campaign aims to promote the 50 outstanding attractions covering various categories such as historical sites, cuisine, and cultural-spiritual destinations.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector aims to welcome approximately 8.5 million international visitors, presenting an increase of over 40 percent, and 45 million domestic tourists and reach an estimated total revenue of VND260 trillion, up 37 percent, contributing to the development of the city.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh