HCMC to launch campaign to promote its 50 outstanding tourist destinations

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will officially launch a media campaign called "50 Outstanding Tourist Destinations of Ho Chi Minh City" on April 3.

Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien)

The event will also include the release of a teaser trailer for a promotional tourism film associated with activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The campaign is part of the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, which will take place at 23-9 (September 23) Park in District 1 on April 3–6.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, photographer Cao Ky Nhan will accompany the city’s tourism industry in the campaign to promote the 50 outstanding attractions covering various categories such as historical sites, cuisine, and cultural-spiritual destinations.

Tan Dinh Church

Some of the prominent places include the Cu Chi Tunnels, Nha Rong Wharf, the Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office, the Reunification Palace, the traditional craft of making banh trang (rice paper) in Phu Hoa Dong Commune of Cu Chi District, Binh Tay Market, Bui Vien Walking Street, and more.

The photo collection will capture unique moments, showcasing the young people's love and new perspectives of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the latest data from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in the first three months of 2025, the city's tourism industry achieved revenue of VND56,662 billion (US$2.21 billion), presenting an increase of 26.7 percent compared to the same period last year when it reached VND44,710 billion (US$1.75 billion). Specifically, in March 2025, the tourism revenue is estimated to exceed VND19,000 billion (US$743 million).

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh