2024 Olympic Qualifiers: Vietnam aims for first win against India

Related News 2024 Olympics Qualifiers: The beginning of football dream

At the end of the first match, the Indian players emerged as the weakest competitors in Group C, suffering a significant 0-7 loss to the Japanese women's national team. Meanwhile, Coach Mai Duc Chung's team experienced a regrettable loss to the host team, Uzbekistan, significantly diminishing their prospects of advancing.

Captain Huynh Nhu assessed the Indian women's national team, saying that in the past, they had had the opportunity to compete against the Indian women's team. However, after the recent match with the Japanese team, she felt that they had changed significantly. She believed that their coaching staff would have strategies to face India. She personally had faith that the next match would yield a positive result for her team.

In reality, the Indian women's football team has shown notable improvement recently, yet they may not be able to surprise the Vietnamese women's national team at this moment. The key concern is the need for the Vietnamese players to swiftly bounce back after their defeat to Uzbekistan in order to make advancements. The psychological aspect is very important at this point because India may be weaker, but if they deploy a defensive strategy as solid as Uzbekistan's, it could pose a considerable challenge for the Vietnamese players.

Currently, the foremost objective for the Vietnamese women's national team is to outperform India. This goal is not only about confirming their strength and revitalizing their morale but also about preserving their aspirations in the battle for the second-place spot in the group. Despite the slim chances, football is full of surprises. Huynh Nhu added that although the chances of advancing were not very high, participating in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers represented a substantial opportunity for players. She said the entire team would dedicate their utmost effort to attain favorable results in the forthcoming two matches.

In the upcoming match, Coach Mai Duc Chung will possibly consider lineup adjustments compared to the Uzbekistan game, with the aim of catching India off guard and preserving the players' energy for the final match against Japan. Players such as Khong Thi Hang, Thanh Nha, Thuy Hang, and My Anh are eager to secure a place in the starting lineup to showcase their abilities. Reflecting on this upcoming match, midfielder Bich Thuy mentioned, "We've gained valuable insights from our defeat against Uzbekistan. The India match will be a pivotal moment for Vietnam. The entire team is determined to achieve the best possible results in this game."

The match between Vietnam and India will take place at 5 p.m. (Vietnam time) on October 29.