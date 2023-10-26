2024 Olympics Qualifiers: The beginning of football dream

Acquiring a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics is one of the two key goals of Vietnamese women's football after the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Therefore, after the failure at the 19th Asian Games, Coach Mai Duc Chung quickly recalled veteran My Anh and waited for Captain Huynh Nhu to join the force.

Huynh Nhu arrived in Uzbekistan on October 24 to attend a press conference with Coach Mai Duc Chung ahead of their match against the hosts on October 25. Her presence gave everyone peace of mind after the limitations in the attacking line were exposed at the 19th Asian Games. Vietnam's opponents in the Olympic group stage are formidable teams, including Japan, India, and Uzbekistan. The second qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Asia features 12 teams, divided into three groups playing a single round robin, selecting the top three teams and one best runner-up team to advance to the third qualifying round.

The Vietnamese women's national football team lost 0-7 to Japan at the 19th Asian Games, even though the opponent only used their second team. Therefore, the goal of the Vietnamese team is to beat Uzbekistan and India and only be allowed to suffer the minimum loss to Japan to secure the best runner-up spot to qualify for the Olympics.