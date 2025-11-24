1st Congress of Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam–India Friendship Association opens

On November 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, together with the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFA), held the first VIFA Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

Delegates contribute to support residents in the Central region affected by natural disasters and floods. (Photo: SGGP)

Before the congress commenced, in response to the call of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Standing Committee of VIFA launched an initiative encouraging delegates to contribute in support of residents in the Central region affected by natural disasters and floods.

On behalf of the VIFA Executive Committee, Ms. Ho Thi Trinh Anh, Vice President of VIFA, presented the summary report of the 2020–2025 term and outlined the direction for the 2025–2030 term. According to the report, after nearly 35 years of operation, VIFA has expanded its network and vigorously promoted cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy between Vietnam and India in the Southern region.

Ms. Ho Thi Trinh Anh, Vice President of VIFA, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Over the past five years, VIFA has achieved numerous notable milestones. Annual celebrations of major Indian holidays have been consistently maintained, and VIFA has participated in all events organized by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM), most prominently the International Yoga Day, which drew thousands of participants.

VIFA has also intensified efforts to promote Vietnam’s image to Indian friends through visits to Can Gio, Dong Thap, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum. Numerous community support activities were carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic, including mobilizing INCHAM to donate medical supplies and essential goods to localities, as well as providing relief to residents in the Central region affected by natural disasters. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–India diplomatic relations, VIFA organized exhibitions, international seminars, and a range of large-scale cultural programs. Its network has now expanded to include 12 local chapters.

The VIFA Standing Committee for the 2025–2030 term is introduced at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Entering the 2025–2030 term, VIFA has identified significant opportunities arising from the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while also facing challenges related to personnel and the need to modernize its operational methods in order to further elevate people-to-people diplomacy in the new era.

The Congress elected 47 members to the Executive Committee, including 19 members of the Standing Committee comprising 1 President, 7 Vice Presidents, and 11 members. Mr. Huynh Thanh Lap was re-elected as VIFA President for the 2025–2030 term.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh