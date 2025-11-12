16th National Assembly expected to have 500 deputies

At least 18 percent of the total number are from ethnic minority groups, with priority given to ethnic groups that have not yet had representatives in the NA, and at least 35 percent are women.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly (NA) has decided that the total number of deputies of the 16th legislative body will be 500, according to Resolution No. 1891/NQ-UBTVQH15 on the anticipated number, structure, and composition of the 16th NA’s members.

Of the total, the number of deputies from central agencies is 217, making up 43.4 percent, while that from localities is 283, accounting for 56.6 percent.

The number of deputies who are members of the Party Central Committee is about 80–90 (16 percent–18 percent), including 12–14 members of the Politburo and the Secretariat.

There are 25 - 50 deputies who are non-Party members (5 percent–10 percent), around 50 young deputies (under 40 years old) (10 percent), and about 160 re-elected deputies (32 percent).

At least 18 percent of the total number are from ethnic minority groups, with priority given to ethnic groups that have not yet had representatives in the NA, and at least 35 percent are women.

An overview of the 15th National Assembly's 10th session. (Photo: VNA)

The Resolution, which became effective on November 10, clearly states that the National Election Council, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Election Committees of provinces and cities, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at the provincial level, and relevant agencies and organisations shall implement this resolution to ensure the election of the full number of 500 deputies who meet the required standards, and are exemplary representatives of various sectors, circles, and strata of the people.

Vietnamplus