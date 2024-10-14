15th ASEAN Senior Official Meeting on Sports opens in Vinh Phuc

The 15th ASEAN Senior Official Meeting on Sports (SOMS-15) opened in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on October 14, drawing the participation of 70 delegates from ten ASEAN member states, Timor Leste, Japan, China, ASEAN Secretariat and partners.

At the 15th ASEAN Senior Official Meeting on Sports (Photo: VNA)

At the hybrid event, the secretariat updated on the upcoming actions for the decisions made at SOMS-14 held in Thailand last year while participants reviewed and worked to carry out the ASEAN Work Plan on Sports (Work Plan) for 2021-2025 and several important projects and events.

The ASEAN member states reported on their activities this year in response to the ASEAN Sports Day. Meanwhile, Thailand presented its preparation for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and 13th ASEAN Para Games in 2025.

At the ASEAN Plus FIFA session, the two sides discussed necessary steps to push ahead the building of an ASEAN – FIFA cooperation plan and accelerate the implementation of the ASEAN - FIFA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In the meantime, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Southeast Asia Regional Anti-doping Organisation (SEARADO) reported on the implementation of a MoU on harmonised anti-doping efforts which were in accordance with the Work Plan for the period at the ASEAN Plus WADA Plus SEAPRADO session.

Besides, ASEAN’s affiliated organisations and partners provided a brief update on the ongoing and future initiatives to carry out the Work Plan and proposed measures to enhance collaboration with SOMS.

According to the agenda, the seventh ASEAN Plus Japan SOMS will take place on October 15 and the third ASEAN Plus China SOMS the following day.

Vietnam joined SOMS in 2012 and first hosted the meeting in Hanoi two years later.

Vietnamplus