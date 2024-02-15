Ho Chi Minh City

15 fires occur in Ho Chi Minh City during Tet holiday

During the seven-day break for the Tet holiday, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 15 fires causing one death.

Illustrative photo

The functional forces promptly handled and saved the lives of three victims.

On February 5, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Municipal Department of Public Security reported that the whole city had 15 fire cases during the seven-day break for the Lunar New Year, falling from the 29th day of the last lunar month of 2023 to the fifth day of the first lunar month of 2024).

Notably, there was one death from a fire case in Thu Duc City.

The property damage caused by these fires was estimated at around VND21 million (US$857), excluding seven other cases.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of fire cases fell to four and the property damage was down by around VND7.2 million (US$294) but the number of deaths increased by one case.

These fires occurred in private houses, shop-houses, kiosque, scrapyards and electric pillars in Tan Phu District, Thu Duc City, District 12, Tan Binh District, Binh Tan District, Cu Chi District, District 1 and Go Vap District.

The electrical equipment and system failures and carelessness in burning incense for worship were the main reasons leading to the fires.

