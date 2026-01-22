National

13 companies propose participation in North–South high-speed railway project

SGGP

On January 21, the Ministry of Construction said it had responded to proposals from 13 companies seeking to participate in the North–South high-speed railway project, including domestic firms, foreign companies, and joint ventures.

duong-sat-cao-toc-8934-2103.jpg
Spanning approximately 1,541 kilometers, the proposed rail line will have speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. (Illustrative image: Government News)

Authorities are currently preparing the project’s feasibility study, which includes an assessment of potential investment models. Should the project be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework or other commercial investment arrangements, the ministry said it would formally notify interested companies and invite them to submit applications in accordance with regulations.

The Government, on April 23, 2025, issued Resolution No. 106/NQ-CP that details the roadmap for implementing the North–South high-speed railway project, requesting that all necessary conditions be completed to commence construction no later than December 31, 2026.

Spanning approximately 1,541 kilometers, the proposed rail line will have speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. Designed with a load capacity of 22.5 tons per axle, the project will comprise 23 passenger stations and five freight depots. Importantly, the infrastructure and equipment are intended to be dual-use, capable of supporting both civilian and national defense logistics, including cargo transport when required.

Related News
By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

North–South high-speed railway project domestic firms foreign companies and joint ventures

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn