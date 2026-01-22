13 companies propose participation in North–South high-speed railway project

On January 21, the Ministry of Construction said it had responded to proposals from 13 companies seeking to participate in the North–South high-speed railway project, including domestic firms, foreign companies, and joint ventures.

Spanning approximately 1,541 kilometers, the proposed rail line will have speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. (Illustrative image: Government News)

Authorities are currently preparing the project’s feasibility study, which includes an assessment of potential investment models. Should the project be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework or other commercial investment arrangements, the ministry said it would formally notify interested companies and invite them to submit applications in accordance with regulations.

The Government, on April 23, 2025, issued Resolution No. 106/NQ-CP that details the roadmap for implementing the North–South high-speed railway project, requesting that all necessary conditions be completed to commence construction no later than December 31, 2026.

Spanning approximately 1,541 kilometers, the proposed rail line will have speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. Designed with a load capacity of 22.5 tons per axle, the project will comprise 23 passenger stations and five freight depots. Importantly, the infrastructure and equipment are intended to be dual-use, capable of supporting both civilian and national defense logistics, including cargo transport when required.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh