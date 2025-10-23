Weather

127 people rescued from nearly 2-meter-deep waterlogging in HCMC

In the early hours of October 23, rescue teams from the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department successfully evacuated 127 people from waterlogging.

The 127 evacuated people included many children and the elderly, who were trapped in waterlogging reaching nearly two meters deep in Ben Cat Ward.

According to the PC07, at 1:08 a.m., the Firefighting and Rescue Team No. 31 received an urgent call from its Command Information Center reporting severe waterlogging in a residential area of Ben Cat Ward. The flooding was caused by prolonged heavy rainfall, which inundated multiple streets and homes.

Upon receiving the information, authorities mobilized three vehicles, including one rescue truck and two fire engines, along with 20 officers and firefighters to the scene.

Rescue forces carried out evacuation operations at several heavily flooded locations.

Despite torrential rain, rapidly rising waters and strong currents reaching nearly two meters deep, officers and firefighters worked tirelessly under hazardous conditions to bring all 127 people to safety.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

