Youth following Uncle Ho's Teachings pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On the morning of May 17, 444 youth following Uncle Ho's Teachings offered flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.

Leaders and youth following Uncle Ho's Teachings offer flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Huynh Thanh Dat; First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy; Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet; and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The delegates attending the 8th National Congress of Youth Following Uncle Ho's Teachings in 2025 expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

Leaders and youth following Uncle Ho's Teachings (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the 444 exemplary young delegates, Vu Hong Son, Secretary of the Youth Union of Vinh City General Hospital in Nghe An Province, said that President Ho Chi Minh always held a special affection and deep trust for the younger generation, consistently offering them guidance, care, and encouragement.

He noted that the President’s profound words, “Youth must take the lead, setting an example in work, learning, and in revolutionary ethics,” serve as a powerful motivation, inspiring young people to strive, persevere, and dedicate themselves to the nation.

Vu Hong Son, Secretary of the Youth Union of Vinh City General Hospital in Nghe An province delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In front of the President Ho Chi Minh Statue, the exemplary youth were honored with the “Outstanding Youth Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings” badge.

From May 16 to 18, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee held the 8th National Congress of Youth Following Uncle Ho's Teachings in 2025, with the participation of 444 delegates who are outstanding examples in many different fields at home and abroad.

Delegates attend flower offering to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)
Exemplary youth delegates are honored with the “Outstanding Youth Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings” badge. (Photo: SGGP)
Exemplary youth delegates are honored with the “Outstanding Youth Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings” badge. (Photo: SGGP)
