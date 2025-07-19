National

Young minds converge in Hanoi for 6th Global Forum

More than 200 bright young Vietnamese minds from across the nation and around the globe convened in Hanoi for the 6th Vietnam Global Young Intellectual Forum this morning.

The forum was attended by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam, who emphasized the importance of the country implementing numerous large-scale strategies for transforming the infrastructure, developing the knowledge economy, enhancing labor productivity, and improving national competitiveness.

Participants were seen at the forum

Delegates, including those currently studying and living abroad, gathered to participate in the significant event.

With the theme 'Digital Transformation in Vietnam: Contributing to the National Development Goals in the New Era', the forum focused on the effective implementation of the Government's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. It aims to promote the role, responsibility, and innovative spirit of the digital transformation community in the national development process.

Over its two-day session, the 6th Vietnam Global Young Intellectual Forum delved into four critical thematic areas, encouraging in-depth discussions and a shared understanding of responsibilities.

The forum's core themes included applying AI and new technologies to boost labor productivity, innovative Startups, green economy and sustainable development, addressing global climate change challenges, developing cultural and educational resources in the new era.

A key focus throughout the forum was the generation of high-level recommendations, specifically highlighting the implementation of practical solutions for the 2025-2030 period.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan

