Young boxers to take part in Asian championship in Kazakhstan

Fighters from Vietnam will compete in the 2024 Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships in Astana capital of Kazakhstan from April 25 to May 10.

young_boxers_to_take_part_in_asian_championship_in_kazakhstan.jpg
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tran will compete in the 2024 Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana between April 25 and May 10. (Source: VNA)

Among 16 competitors, the boxers with the most potential are Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tran, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai and Nguyen Huyen Tran.

Ngoc Tran won a silver in the U22 category last year. She also secured a bronze in the women's 50kg at the world championships for young people in 2021.

Huyen Tran was one of Vietnamese team taking part in the Olympic qualification's women's 60kg in March in Italy.

Meanwhile national champion Mai is the rising star in the women's 46kg class.

According to the coaching board, Vietnam target is to win at least one medal from this competition and hope fighters sharpen their skills and learn from foreign competitors.

Draws will be conducted on April 26 while finals will be held on May 6-7.

Vietnamplus

