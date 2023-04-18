Xiamen (China)- Hanoi air route opened

The first flight from Xiamen (China) to Hanoi (Vietnam), MF869 of Xiamen Airlines was exploited on April 18.

The flight carrying 164 passengers landed at Noi Bai International Airport at 4:25 p.m. on April 18 to mark the opening of regular international commercial flights from Xiamen to Hanoi.

The Xiamen - Hanoi route is exploited by Xiamen Airlines with a frequency of four return flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. It takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes to fly between Xiamen and Hanoi.

This is the second international airline in 2023 to open a new regular route to the capital city of Hanoi. Xiamen Airlines is one of five airlines opening routes connecting Hanoi and China.