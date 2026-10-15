Business

European investor confidence in Vietnam market remains high

SGGPO

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on October 15 announced that its Business Confidence Index (BCI) among European investors reached 78.3 points in the third quarter, a high level amid global economic uncertainty.

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According to EuroCham, this quarter’s survey results reflect a paradox that investment confidence remains solid, yet obstacles in the business environment have not been thoroughly resolved.

Surveyed businesses reported encountering an average of eight challenges during their operations. Among them, 93 percent were affected by difficulties related to administrative procedures and regulations. The proportion facing hurdles in taxation and financial management was at a similar level.

Acknowledging that Vietnam is maintaining an impressive growth momentum and nearing its double-digit growth target, EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert noted that businesses reported coping with escalating input costs, while food and beverage (F&B) service providers are facing declining consumer demand. The EuroCham Chairman stressed the need to enhance predictability, strengthen resilience, and accelerate reforms, thereby creating favorable conditions for businesses to concentrate their resources on value creation.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan

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European investor double-digit growth target EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert food and beverage (F&B) service

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