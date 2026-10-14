Ministry extends anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn from 4 countries

The Ministry of Industry and Trade extend anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn imports from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China for five years to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair competition.

On October 13, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2652/QD-BCT, extending the application of anti-dumping duties for another five years on certain polyester filament yarn products (used in the textile and garment industry) imported into the Vietnamese market from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

According to the decision, anti-dumping duty rates for goods from India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are 54.9 percent, 21.94 percent, and 21.45 percent, respectively. Goods from China are subject to tax rates ranging from 3.57 percent to 17.45 percent, depending on the enterprise.

According to the notice attached to the decision, the application period for the aforementioned tax rates runs from October 16, 2026, to October 15, 2031.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the investigating authority assessed that if anti-dumping measures are terminated, imported goods subject to review are likely to continue or recur dumping activities, causing damage to the domestic manufacturing industry. Imports could rapidly increase in volume at low prices, placing pressure on domestic selling prices.

Earlier, on October 13, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2302/QD-BCT, imposing official anti-dumping duties on certain polyester filament yarn products originating from the four aforementioned markets.

On October 16, 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 3013/QD-BCT to conduct a sunset review of this measure.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan