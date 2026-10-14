Ho Chi Minh City honors 100 outstanding enterprises and 96 entrepreneurs

On the afternoon of October 13, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City to mark the 22nd anniversary of Vietnam Entrepreneurs' Day and to honor outstanding enterprises and entrepreneurs of the city for 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present the titles of "Outstanding Enterprise" and "Outstanding Entrepreneur" of Ho Chi Minh City for 2026 at the honoring ceremony on October 13. Photo: Hoang Trieu

At the ceremony, 100 enterprises and 96 entrepreneurs were recognized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee with the title of "Outstanding" for 2026.

A new feature of the 2026 selection process was the increased emphasis on digital transformation capabilities, ESG practices, technology application, management innovation, and sustainable development. Accordingly, outstanding enterprises were evaluated not only based on business scale but also on adaptability, resource efficiency, and community responsibility.

According to HUBA, the 100 honored enterprises possessed a combined equity of VND119.463 trillion. Over the period spanning 2024, 2025, and the first half of 2026, these enterprises generated VND484.593 trillion in revenue and VND40.317 trillion in profit after tax, while contributing VND41.629 trillion to the state budget. Furthermore, they provided stable employment for over 69,000 workers and contributed VND563 billion to social welfare activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, affirmed that the business community and entrepreneurs play a pioneering role in economic development, job creation, and resource generation for the city. These contributions are measured not only by capital, revenue, or budget contributions but also by the spirit of overcoming challenges, adaptability, and the aspiration to excel.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh, a notable trend is the increasing concentration of resources in technology, innovation, and high-value-added sectors. This serves as a foundation for the city to reorganize its growth drivers within a new development landscape.

To support business growth, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh urged departments, agencies, and local authorities to promptly address business-related obstacles, streamline administrative procedures, and clarify responsibilities to prevent delays caused by the evasion or transfer of accountability. The city will focus on addressing bottlenecks related to land, investment, and infrastructure, while simultaneously supporting businesses in accessing capital, technology, human resources, and markets.

In the first nine months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 42,423 newly established enterprises with a total registered capital of over VND329,000 billion. Foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction reached more than US$17.8 billion, a 4.2-fold increase compared to the same period; among these, science and technology projects attracted approximately US$1.66 billion. Total budget revenue reached over VND676,000 billion, up 16.9 percent, while the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) grew by 9.06 percent.

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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan