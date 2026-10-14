Textile, footwear industries shift toward higher value-added production

The Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition 2026 opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14, featuring 400 brands and 610 booths from 11 countries and territories.

Businesses explore modern manufacturing technologies at the textile, garment, and footwear exhibition.

Organized by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association in coordination with relevant partners, the event focuses on smart manufacturing, automation, and green transformation as businesses face mounting pressure to improve efficiency and meet international environmental standards.

A key feature of VTG 2026 is its integration with three specialized exhibitions: the Vietnam International Footwear Machinery and Materials Exhibition (VFM 2026), the Vietnam International Textile and Apparel Accessories Exhibition (VITATEX 2026), and the Vietnam International Dyeing and Chemical Industry Exhibition (DYECHEM 2026).

Together, the events provide a platform spanning the entire production chain, from raw materials and textile dyeing to garment manufacturing and footwear. The integrated format is designed to help businesses access new technologies, connect with potential partners and strengthen supply chains.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14.

Exhibits include sewing and computerized embroidery machines, digital printing equipment, and quality-testing systems aimed at boosting productivity, reducing material waste, and improving manufacturing precision. Other displays feature functional fabrics, natural fibers, traceable materials, and environmentally friendly dyeing chemicals, offering manufacturers options to improve supply chain transparency and meet green production requirements.

In the footwear sector, new technologies cover multiple stages, from raw material processing and product shaping to sole attachment and finished-product inspection. These solutions aim to raise output and ensure quality meets international standards.

Businesses explore advanced manufacturing technologies at the textile, garment, and footwear exhibition.

Mr. Pham Xuan Hong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Textile and Garment - Fashion Association, said Vietnam's textile and garment industry was facing increasing pressure to improve productivity and product quality while complying with international environmental requirements, making faster technological innovation essential.

The exhibition runs from October 14 to 17 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City. By connecting businesses with technologies, materials and sustainable production solutions, VTG 2026 is expected to help Vietnam's textile, garment and footwear industries strengthen their competitiveness and move beyond contract manufacturing toward higher value-added production and deeper participation in global supply chains.

According to the Vietnam Customs Department, textile and garment exports reached US$30.32 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 1.9 percent year on year. The modest growth underscores the need for the industry to shift from competing primarily on cost to improving productivity, quality, and value addition.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan