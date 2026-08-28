Travel

“World Heritage Journey” tourist train linking Phong Nha, Hue launched

SGGPO

On the morning of August 28, Vietnam National Railway Group (VNR), in collaboration with Quang Tri Province and Hue City, launched the "Phong Nha - Ancient Capital of Hue: World Heritage Journey" tourist train at Dong Hoi Station.

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Delegates press the button to officially launch the “Phong Nha – Hue Imperial City: World Heritage Journey” tourist train. (Photo: SGGP)

Spanning approximately 190 kilometers, the railway line connects key cultural and natural landmarks, including the Complex of Hue Monuments, Quang Tri Citadel, Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong - Ben Hai River Banks, Dong Hoi, and Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.

The train consists of eight carriages, including five featuring 180-degree rotatable seats, a 24-seat VIP carriage, a cultural carriage dedicated to local folk performances and culinary showcases, and a multi-purpose entertainment carriage debuting for the first time on Vietnam's rail network.

Operating on the Hue–Tho Loc route, the HQ1/HQ2 train service is expected to strengthen regional tourism and service connectivity.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee, Hoang Xuan Tan, stated that local authorities will continue to support the railway sector and travel operators during the operation and development of this tourism product.

During its launch week from August 29 to September 5, passengers will receive up to a 50 percent discount across all ticket classes. From September 6 through the end of 2026, a 15 percent discount will apply to one-way tickets, with an additional 10 percent discount offered on return tickets.

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Inside the train (Photo: SGGP)
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A new tourist train linking Phong Nha and Hue Imperial City has been launched, connecting major heritage and historical destinations across a 190-km route. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duc Nghia, Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

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“World Heritage Journey” tourist train Phong Nha Hue Vietnam National Railway Group VNR "Phong Nha - Ancient Capital of Hue: World Heritage Journey" tourist train

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