Tan Son Nhat Airport expects 130,000 passengers daily during National Day

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to handle around 130,000 passengers and 780 flights a day during Vietnam's National Day holiday from August 28 to September 2.

Passengers at Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport

The airport said on August 27 that passenger and flight volumes are forecast to rise significantly during the six-day holiday period.

Daily flights are expected to average about 780, up 5 percent from the current schedule and roughly 12 percent from the 2025 National Day peak. Passenger traffic is projected to increase 4 percent from current levels and 16 percent year on year.

The two busiest days are expected to be August 28, when around 800 flights will mainly carry outbound domestic passengers, and September 2, when a similar number of flights are forecast to bring mostly domestic arrivals.

Tan Son Nhat handled 56,183 flights, or an average of 739 flights a day, during the 2026 summer peak from June 1 to August 15, up 5.35 percent from the same period last year. Passenger traffic exceeded 9.6 million, a 5.29 percent increase. The busiest day was July 19, when the airport recorded 810 flights and 142,042 passengers.

Airport authorities advised travelers to arrive at least two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights. Passengers are encouraged to use online check-in or self-service kiosks, follow security-screening instructions, and consider public transportation to ease congestion around the airport.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan