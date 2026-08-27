Travel

Train ticket sales for Tet 2027 start August 30

SGGPO

Vietnam Railways will begin selling 2027 Lunar New Year train tickets on August 30.

Vietnam Railways Corporation announced on August 27 that tickets for 2027 Lunar New Year trains on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway route will go on sale from August 30.

This year’s Tet ticket sales will be conducted in two phases to ease pressure on the booking system and prioritize workers and organizations.

The first phase will prioritize group ticket sales for agencies and organizations, including the People’s Armed Forces, universities and colleges, industrial parks and export processing zones, social organizations, businesses and companies.

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Passengers purchase train tickets at a railway station. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Railway transport units nationwide will accept group ticket registration lists until 2 p.m. on August 28, with group ticket sales scheduled from 10 a.m. on August 30 to September 4. Individual ticket sales will begin at 8 a.m. on September 5.

Passengers can book tickets through Vietnam Railways’ official online ticketing system at dsvn.vn, railway ticketing apps on mobile devices, or directly at railway stations, ticket offices and authorized railway ticket agents.

To prevent ticket hoarding and ensure fair access for passengers, customers are limited to a maximum of ten tickets per purchase for one-way travel, both online and at ticket offices.

By Bich Quyen — Translated by Huyen Huong

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Tet 2027 train tickets Vietnam Railways Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway ticket sales

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