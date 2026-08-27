20th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo spotlights dynamic city

The 20th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2026) opened on the evening of August 26 with the Vietnam Night artistic program themed “Beat of ITE HCMC – 20 Years Accompanied the Country.”

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc attend the program. (Photo: SGGP)

The travel fair aims to highlight Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism and Vietnam’s growing international tourism connections.

The event was attended by Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former Vice President of Vietnam; Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said this year’s Vietnam Night carried special significance, marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being officially renamed after President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the 20th anniversary of ITE HCMC.

Over the past two decades, ITE HCMC has become a gathering place for the international tourism industry, serving as a venue for fostering friendship, expanding cooperation and promoting the image of a dynamic, hospitable and friendly Vietnam.

“From the meetings taking place today, ITE HCMC is expected to continue opening up new opportunities for cooperation, writing the next chapter of an open Vietnam, a dynamic Ho Chi Minh City and lasting connections with the world,” he emphasized.

The 20th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2026) opens with an artistic program, Vietnam Night. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Night artistic program was designed as a journey through different beats — from origins and homeland to cultural convergence and global connectivity.

The program’s distinctive feature was its modern artistic storytelling, combining the rhythm of city life, Vietnamese cultural identity and the pulse of the global community.

ITE HCMC 2026 is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. The expo will take place from August 27 to 29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates take part in the watering ceremony for the Happiness Tree. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese banh mi is introduced to visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh