International Travel Expo 2026 opens with focus on global tourism connectivity

Ho Chi Minh City opened the 20th edition of its International Travel Expo on August 27, bringing together hundreds of tourism businesses and international buyers as the city seeks to strengthen its position as a regional and global tourism hub.

An opening performance at International Travel Expo 2026

The three-day event, running through August 29, is being jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism in Tan My Ward.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister; former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Mrs. Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Party Central Committee Member and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; and Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony on August 27.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong said the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) has attracted more than 500 tourism organizations and brands, along with 260 international buyers from more than 35 countries and territories. More than 20,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings are expected to take place during the expo.

The scale of the event underscores Vietnam's growing appeal as a tourism destination and its expanding role as a trusted partner for the global tourism industry, Mr. Ho An Phong said.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong delivers remarks.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha noted that 2026 marks two decades since ITE HCMC was launched. Over the past 20 years, the expo has evolved into one of Ho Chi Minh City's key international tourism promotion events, connecting local authorities, businesses and markets while helping bring Vietnamese tourism to international audiences.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha addresses the opening ceremony.

As the tourism market undergoes rapid changes, the industry must move beyond simply attracting visitors and focus on improving service quality, diversifying tourism products, strengthening competitiveness, and adapting proactively to new trends, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha said. The city regards greater connectivity and cooperation as essential to achieving those goals.

Held under the theme "Vibrant Connections - Global Destinations," ITE HCMC 2026 aims to foster substantive links among tourism authorities, destinations, businesses, and international partners. Organizers expect these connections to open new markets, expand commercial opportunities, and generate fresh momentum for tourism enterprises.

Visitors explore tourism products at the Saigontourist booth.

Ho Chi Minh City, Cambodia seek closer tourism ties

On the sidelines of the High-Level Tourism Forum held as part of ITE HCMC 2026, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha met Cambodian Tourism Minister Hout Hak to discuss bilateral tourism cooperation.

Cambodian Tourism Minister Hout Hak and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha attend ITE HCMC 2026.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha said Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam regard Cambodia as an important partner and close neighbor. Given their geographic proximity, improving transport links, and longstanding ties, the city hopes tourism cooperation with Cambodia will continue to expand in the years ahead.

Mr. Hout Hak welcomed the cooperation between Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Vietnam. He thanked the city's leadership and tourism authorities for their efforts to advance bilateral initiatives.

The Cambodian minister said his visit was part of a broader program of important activities, including cooperation on MICE tourism and a meeting of tourism ministers.

By Thi Hong, Hoang Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan