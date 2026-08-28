ACV prepares for National Day Holiday travel peak

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced on August 27 that it had put in place a plan to serve the National Day holiday travel peak at its airports from August 28 to September 3.

ACV has activated measures to ensure safe and smooth operations at its airports during the National Day holiday travel peak from August 28 to September 3, with extra staff and equipment deployed to ease congestion. (Photo: SGGP)

ACV has instructed its airports to increase staffing, equipment, and vehicles while maintaining 24/7 operations at Airport Operations Control Centers (AOCCs/AOCs) to promptly handle any arising situations and ensure operational safety.

Airports are coordinating with airlines, border police, customs authorities, and other relevant units to organize passenger flows at check-in counters, security screening areas, departure gates, and baggage claim areas to minimize congestion.

ACV will also step up inspections of infrastructure and equipment, monitor compliance with regulations on service price listing and charging, and coordinate efforts to address illegal passenger transport services, passenger solicitation, and improper charges in pick-up and drop-off areas.

The corporation has also highlighted the risk to flight safety posed by kite flying, straw burning, laser lights, and unmanned aerial vehicles around airports, all of which may affect aircraft operations and airspace safety.

ACV recommends that passengers arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights, use online check-in or VNeID where available, and proactively monitor flight information.

By Xuan Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh