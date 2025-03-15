With abundant water flow in Mekong River, localities advised to stock water

The newly operational Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice system in Kien Giang Province helps stabilize hundreds of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the lower Mekong Delta.

According to the Southern Institute of Water Resources, salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta's river mouths is expected to decrease between March 15 and 20. This decline is attributed to improved water flow from the Mekong River and the occurrence of unseasonal rainfall. It is forecast that from around March 15 to the end of March 2025, the flow from the upper Mekong River to the Mekong Delta will increase sharply, salinity intrusion in the river mouths will decrease rapidly.

The Mekong River estuaries, located 30-40km from the coast, typically have a reliable supply of freshwater, making them well-suited for water intake, particularly during low tide periods. Therefore, local governments should make most of this opportunity to operate irrigation systems and flush the canals, storing maximum water. The early Summer-Autumn rice crop of 2025 should be cultivated in areas with irrigation infrastructure that actively manages water sources.

People in the areas 25-30km from the sea that are still affected by saltwater intrusion, were advised to wait for the freshwater source on the river to stabilize and widespread rain to plant the Summer-Autumn crop of 2025, especially in the area of ​​the two Vam Co rivers, to avoid risks.

A salinity monitoring station in Hau Giang Province

Despite their location within protected irrigation systems, the Southern Institute of Water Resources has identified specific regions, including Tan Tru, Can Duoc, and Can Giuoc of Long An Province; Go Cong Tay, Tan Phuoc, and Chau Thanh of Tien Giang Province; and Ba Tri of Ben Tre Province, as potentially vulnerable to water scarcity during the Summer-Autumn rice crop. Consequently, local authorities are advised to make most of the current influx of freshwater to implement strategic water storage measures, thereby ensuring agricultural production in the event of renewed high salinity levels in April 2025.

In the upper Mekong Delta, water resources are generally adequate; however, the mountainous regions of Tinh Bien and Tri Ton of An Giang Province face challenges. It is essential to implement water storage and conservation measures in these areas. For the middle Mekong Delta, salinity control systems should be operated effectively, and water should be stored whenever possible. When drawing fresh water or irrigating crops, it is crucial to closely monitor the salinity levels, particularly for fruit trees.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Anh Quan