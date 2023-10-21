Wind gust in East Sea equals strength of low pressure zone

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting reported that the strength of winds in the East Sea could equal the scale of a low pressure zone on October 21 and October 22.

At that time, the coastal provinces from Quang Ngai to Kien Giang will see widespread thundery showers along with the potential of cyclones and whirlwinds.

Chief of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Pham Duc Luan signed an official dispatch this afternoon to require coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang to notify captains and owners of offshore fishing boats of the weather development, therefore helping them timely move out of hazardous zones.

It is important to deploy appropriate production plans, ensure the safety of people and properties and keep in touch with captains and owners of vessels to promptly handle the worst situations if any.

Additionally, the localities were directed to prepare forces and specialized means for rescue works.