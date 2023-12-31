Widespread heat to cover Southern region on New Year holiday

Widespread scorching temperature of up to 35 degrees Celsius is warned to cover the Southern region on the New Year holiday.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting reported that both Central Highlands and Southern regions have maintained similar weather patterns of little rain, sunny and hot weather in some places.

During the New Year holiday, residents in the Southern region and the Central Highlands will be stirred by the days of muggy sunshine.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern region continue to see foggy early mornings, sunny weather at noon with the highest temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and chilling climate at night and dawn.

As for some localities in the Central region comprising Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Hue, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh, the probability of rain forecast is 75 percent to 85 percent.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong