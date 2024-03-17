Widespread fog alert in Northern region

According to the meteorological agency, on March 17, widespread fog is present in the Northeast region.

On the morning of March 17, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warns that fog has currently widespread in many areas of the Northeast region and along the coastal areas of the Gulf of Tonkin.

A warning has been issued for today, March 17, and tonight, indicating that widespread fog continues to affect many areas in the Northeast region and along the coastal areas of the Gulf of Tonkin. Additionally, there is light fog this morning in the North Central region.

According to meteorological experts, the foggy conditions are attributed to the weakening of the previous cold air mass. The weather is warming up before the arrival of a new cold air mass, forecasted around the night of March 18 to 19.

Fog limits visibility during traffic participation.

This morning, March 17, Hanoi saw no rain. However, the forecast for tonight and tomorrow indicates the likelihood of drizzle and humidity until the arrival of the cold air mass, which will put an end to the dampness and introduce colder temperatures.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha