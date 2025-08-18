Dolphins leap above, plunge back into waters of Cam Ranh Bay

Numerous locals and tourists were delighted to witness a cluster of dolphins swimming and leaping across the waters of Cam Ranh Bay in Khanh Hoa Province on the afternoon of August 17.

Among them is Mr. Nguyen Minh Huy, who captured a short video of the dolphins swimming off the coast.



Dolphins repeatedly leap above and plunge back into the waters. The image was captured from a short video taken by Mr. Nguyen Minh Huy.

He said that dozens of dolphins swam near the boat, repeatedly leaping above and plunging back into the water, forming a beautiful and lively spectacle.

Previously, dolphins had been spotted several times along the coastal waters of Khanh Hoa Province in 2020 and 2022. More recently, whales and dolphins have also been spotted swimming near the shore in Quang Tri and An Giang.

According to local residents, the appearance of dolphins indicates that the marine environment in this area is becoming increasingly healthy, a positive sign for the marine ecosystem.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong