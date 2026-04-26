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Prime Minister orders stronger crackdown on IUU fishing

SGGPO

Following the European Commission’s fifth inspection, the Government has demanded stricter enforcement, clearer accountability, and tighter monitoring of fishing fleets to address IUU fishing and work toward lifting the yellow card warning.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed Official Dispatch No. 34/CD-TTg, directing ministries, agencies, and localities to urgently address shortcomings in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

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Fishing boats from Binh Dinh Province enter Quy Nhon fishing port to complete procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)

The move follows the European Commission’s fifth inspection, which noted progress but highlighted persistent weaknesses preventing Vietnam from lifting its yellow card warning. Key issues include poor coordination among enforcement forces, slow handling of violations, inadequate vessel monitoring, and insufficient control over imported seafood for processing and export.

The Prime Minister has ordered a comprehensive inventory of fishing vessels, stricter registration and licensing, and mandatory installation of vessel monitoring systems. Authorities must ensure 100 percent control of vessels entering and leaving ports, with data synchronized across the national seafood traceability system.

Heads of ministries and localities will be held directly accountable if violations persist. The directive also requires strict management of high-risk vessels, deregistered fleets, and those suspending monitoring services, alongside the designation of eligible fishing ports.

The Government’s push underscores Vietnam’s determination to meet international standards, strengthen law enforcement, and secure the removal of the EC’s yellow card warning.

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By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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