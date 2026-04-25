Vietnamese youth to be selected to join SSEAYP 2027

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam are in the process of selecting talented Vietnamese youth to join the 50th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2027.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam select talented Vietnamese youth to join the 50th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) 2027. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is organized to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between Japanese youth and young people from ASEAN countries.

Applicants for the program must be Vietnamese citizens between 18 and 30 years old who are fluent in English and have good health and teamwork skills. In addition, delegates must also have an understanding of the history, politics, culture, society, economy, and activities of Vietnamese youth and knowledge of ASEAN and Japan and relations between Vietnam and ASEAN, ASEAN and Japan, and Vietnam and Japan. Through this, they are expected to introduce to international friends a dynamic and enthusiastic generation of Vietnamese youth. All travel and onboard living expenses will be funded by the Japanese side.

The Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program will take place from January 3 to February 5, 2027. During this period, the ship will travel to cities in Japan and several ASEAN countries, featuring a wide range of exchange activities.

The application deadline is 5:30 p.m. on May 15, 2026. For application details, candidates may contact via email at sseaypvietnam.ncyv@gmail.com.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh