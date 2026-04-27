Party General Secretary To Lam visits former State President Nguyen Minh Triet

Marking the 51st anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visited former State President Nguyen Minh Triet on April 27.

The visit took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere at the former leader’s home in Phu An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Accompanying the delegation were several senior officials, including Politburo members and leaders of central agencies and ministries. Leading the high-level delegation, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam warmly inquired about former President Nguyen Minh Triet’s health and family life while sharing key outcomes following the 14th National Party Congress, highlighting ambitious targets for double-digit economic growth.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits and talks with former State President Nguyen Minh Triet. (Photo: Tam Trang)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed deep appreciation for former President Nguyen Minh Triet’s contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and the nation’s progress. He also expressed hope that the former president would continue offering his experience and insights to support the successful implementation of the goals and tasks set out by the 14th Party Congress.

He extended his wishes for good health, peace and happiness to Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet and his family.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and members of the delegation pose for a commemorative photo with former President Nguyen Minh Triet and his family members. (Photo: Tam Trang)

In response, former President Nguyen Minh Triet expressed his gratitude for the visit and the thoughtful attention shown by the Party and State leadership. He voiced confidence that under the Party’s leadership, Vietnam will continue to achieve strong, stable growth and attain even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

By Tam Trang, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong