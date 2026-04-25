Da Nang commences Lien Chieu Port, shaping international maritime gateway

Da Nang has officially commenced construction of the Lien Chieu container port, a US$1.8 billion project designed to become a modern logistics hub and a key international maritime gateway for Vietnam.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lien Chieu container port project. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

On the morning of April 25, the Da Nang City People’s Committee, in coordination with a consortium of investors, including Hateco Group, Hateco Seaport Company Limited, and APM Terminals B.V. of the Netherlands, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lien Chieu container port complex project.

The ceremony was attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, along with leaders from ministries, agencies and Da Nang authorities.

The project has a total investment of approximately VND45.268 trillion, equivalent to nearly US$1.8 billion. It is planned to meet international standards, featuring eight container berths with a total quay length of 2,750 meters, capable of accommodating vessels of up to 18,000 TEU. The designed capacity is about 5.7 million TEU per year, equivalent to 74 million tons of cargo, with Phase 1 expected to handle 4 million TEU annually after three years of operation.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Lien Chieu container port. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Lien Chieu Port is envisioned as a modern logistics ecosystem integrating barge terminals, warehouses, customs inspection facilities and an operations center; and will also connect directly to the national railway network, forming a multimodal transport chain.

The project will adopt a “green port, smart port” model, incorporating IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and clean energy solutions, while meeting both domestic and international environmental standards.

At the same time, Da Nang is developing supporting infrastructure, notably a nearly 3-kilometer coastal road with six lanes and a total investment of over VND1.2 trillion (US$46 million). This route will serve as a dedicated transport corridor, helping reduce traffic congestion and optimize logistics costs.

According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, the project represents a collaboration between public and private resources, concretizing the policy on private-sector development under Resolution 68-NQ/TW. He emphasized that the port is not only a key infrastructure project but also a strategic “lever” to complete the logistics ecosystem, reduce transportation costs, expand urban space, and reinforce Da Nang’s role as an international gateway.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc highlighted the project’s strategic significance in advancing logistics, industry, and port-based urban development, while enhancing Vietnam’s position on the global maritime map. He also acknowledged Da Nang’s proactive efforts in infrastructure development and transparent, effective investor selection.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc delivers remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony on the morning of April 25. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister urged investors to focus resources on ensuring safety, quality, and timely progress, while promoting the “green port, smart port” model with strong environmental protection. Foreign partners were encouraged to enhance technology transfer, management expertise and market expansion. Meanwhile, Da Nang authorities and relevant ministries were called on to continue supporting infrastructure completion and policy mechanisms.

Perspective view of the planned Lien Chieu container port (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The groundbreaking ceremony is only the beginning. The implementation process will face many challenges, especially with offshore construction conditions, requiring strong determination and decisive actions from all parties, the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong