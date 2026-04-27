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Party General Secretary and State President visits former leaders

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 visited former leaders on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Huynh Thi Lo in Tan An Hoi commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

They included former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

General Secretary and President To Lam inquired about their health and family life and expressed deep respect for their contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and the country’s development.

He expressed his wish that they remain in good health and continue to contribute thoughtful and valuable opinions to national development and to the well-being and happiness of the people.

The former leaders noted their delight at the significant socio-economic achievements the country has attained over the past year.

They voiced confidence that, under the leadership of the Party, the support of the National Assembly, the management of the Government, and the unity and solidarity of the entire army and people, Vietnam will achieve further accomplishments in its new development phase.

On the same morning, General Secretary and President To Lam, together with the Party Central Committee delegation, visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Huynh Thi Lo in Tan An Hoi commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

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