General Secretary and State President pays tribute to fallen heroes in Da Nang

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam led a delegation to offer incense and flowers in remembrance of fallen heroes in Da Nang, marking the 51st anniversary of national reunification.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense at the Da Nang City Memorial.

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, who also serves as Secretary of the Central Military Commission, led a central delegation to offer flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes at the Da Nang City Memorial on the morning of April 25.

Attending the ceremony were Politburo members, Secretariat members, members of the Party Central Committee, along with leaders of ministries, central agencies, Da Nang authorities and Military Region 5.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the central delegation observe a moment of silence in remembrance of fallen heroes.

In a solemn atmosphere, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegation observed a moment of silence to express deep gratitude and profound respect for the immense contributions of fallen heroes and compatriots.

They honored those who, with strong patriotism and unity, endured hardships and bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, construction and defense.

Millions of the nation’s finest sons and daughters devoted their youth, courageously fighting and sacrificing across battlefields nationwide to safeguard the country’s independence, freedom and sacred territorial integrity.

Following the incense-offering ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Huynh Thi Me, born in 1924, whose husband and son were both martyrs, currently residing in Hoa Cuong Ward, Da Nang City.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits and presents gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Huynh Thi Me. (Photo: VNA)

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong