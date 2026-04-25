HCMC Red Cross Society to support nearly 72,500 people during Humanitarian Month

During Humanitarian Month 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society will implement a range of activities to provide care and assistance to nearly 72,500 people.

Residents express joy and excitement while participating in the “zero-cost supermarket” program. (Photo: SGGP)

Notably, the organization will offer sustainable livelihood support to 840 households, with a minimum assistance level of VND5 million (US$190) per household. In addition, it aims to mobilize and collect 15,000 units of blood from voluntary donors.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society officially launched "Humanitarian Month 2026" on April 24, introducing a series of high-impact community initiatives.

Under the theme "80 Years – A Journey of Compassion for the Community," this year's campaign commemorates President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 163rd anniversary of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (1863–2026).

Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, speaks at the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, issued a heartfelt call to action for government agencies, the business community, and individuals to support the cause.

Every small act of kindness provides another person with the hope and strength to move forward, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut said.

Immediately following the launch ceremony, numerous organizations, individuals, and Red Cross units at all levels actively responded and joined hands in community-oriented initiatives.

The organizing committee has set a target for the Humanitarian Month to implement 335 projects and provide support to nearly 72,500 beneficiaries, with a total estimated value of approximately VND50 billion (US$1.9 million).

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society aims to provide sustainable livelihood assistance to 840 households, with a minimum support level of VND5 million per household, while mobilizing the donation of 15,000 units of blood.

Receiving support from various organizations (Photo: SGGP)

Notably, 100 percent of Red Cross chapters of the communes, wards, and special zones are expected to organize “Humanitarian Days” and implement at least one humanitarian project valued at over VND80 million. In addition, the “zero-cost stall” model will be widely rolled out to support disadvantaged groups.

At the launching ceremony, the organizing committee carried out a series of practical activities, including voluntary blood donation drives and free eye examination and consultation services, as well as gift distribution and the organization of “zero-cost markets” for people in difficult circumstances.

Letters of appreciation are presented to partners supporting the 2026 Humanitarian Month. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents actively participate in voluntary blood donation activities held within the program framework. (Photo: SGGP)

Free eye examinations are provided to elderly residents as part of the humanitarian program. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program’s humanitarian activities, organizers offered supermarket vouchers worth VND500,000 to people in difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh