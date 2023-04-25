Week of screenings marking Reunification Day opens

A week of screenings marking the 80th anniversary of the Party's Outline of Vietnamese Culture (1943-2023) and the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) opened on April 24.

The event’s organizer, the People's Army Cinema presented eight documentary and feature movies created by film production units in the country, including "Hoa Giai" (Reconciliation), "Ngay Cuoi Cung Cua Chien Tranh" (Last Day of War), "Con Lai Voi Thoi Gian" (Remains of Time), "Song Va Ke Lai" (Life and Narrative), "Khuc Mua" (Song of Rain), "Cha Cong Con" or (Father and Son), "Sinh Menh" (Life), and "Toi Thay Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh" (Yellow Flowers on Green Grass).

The event aims to pay tribute to soldiers and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national independence, liberation and reunification.

Speaking at the opening cermeony of the film week, Major general Le Xuan Sang, Deputy head of the Propaganda Department of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army highly appreciated the staff and artists of the People's Army Cinema for their efforts in organizing the event.

The film week includes cinematic works with high-value content, raising the Vietnamese people’s awareness of preserving, revitalizing and promoting national cultural identity.

He suggested the People's Army Cinema cooperate with film production companies in the country to create more movies with high value in arts, contributing to promoting national identity, Vietnamese people’s revolutionary spirit and traditional patriotism.