Weather forecasters warn of stronger storm

Weather forecasters warned the storm is likely to get stronger within 72 upcoming time.

According to the National Center for Meteorology and Hydrology, the storm's center was today located in the southeast sea of the Gulf of Tonkin region with the gusts of level 10.

Heavy rain and reservoirs simultaneously discharging water caused many areas in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri to be flooded and isolated meanwhile, prolonged heavy rain also caused serious landslides resulting in traffic congestion.

Worse, heavy precipitation combined with hydroelectric and irrigation reservoirs upstream regulating water discharge, causing the flood level of the Huong River to exceed the second-stage warning level and the Bo River has also swollen to the third-stage warning level, causing flooding. Currently, the authorities have urgently relocated 112 households from low-lying areas to a safe place.

By the afternoon of October 18, hundreds of roads in Hue City, districts and towns in the suburbs. Provincial roads 4B, 6, 8A and 19 were partially flooded and divided with other regions; so the authorities had to appoint guards and erect barriers to prohibit people and vehicles from moving.

The 600-meter-long National Highway 1 at Km829+00 - Km829+600 through An Dong Ward of Hue City was under 0.3 meters of water, thus, currently only trucks and high chassis vehicles are allowed to travel.

Yesterday afternoon, the authorities mobilized personnel and vehicles to fix landslides on Ho Chi Minh Road so that the route would be open to traffic. Chief of Office of the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of Thua Thien Hue Province Dang Van Hoa said that at 7:30 a.m. on October 18, the Ho Chi Minh Highway section from A Roang Commune in A Luoi District of Thua Thien Hue Province had a serious landslide.

More than 6.3 thousand cubic meters of soil and rock were falling onto the road surface, closing the highway. Currently, the road Management Area II has directed relevant units to regulate traffic and place warning posts.

The medium voltage power line in Phong Dien Industrial Park collapsed due to landslides, causing widespread power outages. Currently, the electricity company in Phong Dien District is coordinating with relevant units to inspect the scene for solutions.

The Department of Education and Training of Thua Thien Hue Province yesterday allowed all students at all grades in this province to leave schools for their safety.

Convening a meeting yesterday, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Truong Luu noted that localities should prepare food and take immediate measures such as free rations, medical assistance, sanitary provisions and other essentials for flood-affected people.

At the same time, local authorities in all communes are required to proactively reserve food as well as promote propaganda to raise people's awareness in participating in traffic to ensure their safety and curb human mishaps.

Heavy rain battered the mountainous districts of Huong Hoa and Dakrong of Quang Tri province from the afternoon of October 17, causing the separation of many inter-village and inter-commune roads. Among them, Ba Long underground overflow, A Ngo - A Bung overflow bridge, Ta Rut - A Ngo underground overflow, and underground overflow of Trum and Loa villages are under water of 0.5-1 meter, many places were even flooded at a depth of 1.5m.

Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dakrong District Trinh Dinh Bac said that from the night of October 17 to the morning of October 18, flood waters disrupted traffic. Thus, localities have sent police and border guards to some submerged areas to warn people about dangers.

In related news, the Border Guard Command of Quang Nam Province reported that they have been expanding the search for missing fishermen on board QNa 90039 TS and QNa 90927 TS. The two fishing boats of Quang Nam fishermen in the Truong Sa island have sunk, and 13 fishermen are reported to be missing.

The fishing ship QNa 90927 TS working at 13032'N-113027'E of Song Tu Tay island was sunk by the waves.

The fishing boat QNa 91782 TS rescued 38 crew members on the fishing boat QNa 90927 TS. However, fisherman Nguyen Duy Dinh, born in 1960 in Quang Ngai Province’s Nui Thanh District is reportedly missing.

The ship QNa 91782 TS is organizing a search and calling on fishing vessels operating near the area to assist in the search.

In his telegram, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged to search and rescue for fishermen on two sunken fishing boats in the Song Tu Tay island area.