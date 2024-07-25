Weather for national mourning: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, July 25-26

Today, July 25, millions of people across the country are heading to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to either follow or directly participate in the memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), Hanoi will experience scattered showers in the morning, with intermittent sunshine expected by noon and in the afternoon. Rain showers may return in the evening.

On July 25, Ho Chi Minh City will experience drier and more favorable weather. It will be sunny but not hot in the morning and at noon, with temperatures reaching a high of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Clouds will develop in the afternoon, leading to intermittent sunshine, and rain showers are expected in the evening.

On July 26, Hanoi will have clear weather with no rain. Sunny conditions are expected in the morning and at noon, with hot weather in the afternoon, as temperatures may rise to 35 degrees Celsius between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., creating an oppressive heat outdoors. The evening will be clear.

In Ho Chi Minh City on July 26, the weather will be similar to July 25. It will be sunny in the morning and at noon, with clouds and rain showers expected in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures could reach 33 degrees Celsius at midday.

According to meteorological experts, the weather in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is generally favorable for outdoor activities. After two days of persistent rain, conditions are expected to improve starting today, July 25, with reduced rainfall and sunshine before new rain arrives early next week.

On the evening and night of July 24, the Northwest region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving torrential rain ranging from 20 to 50mm and some places over 100mm. From July 25, heavy rain in these areas will gradually decrease. On the evening and night of July 24, the Northeast, Central Highlands, and Southeast regions will have scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing heavy rain ranging from 10 to 30mm and some areas over 50mm. Warnings have been issued for potential flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas, as well as flooding in low-lying and urban areas. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. The Northwest region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces expect moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing torrential rain. From July 25, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some places having heavy rain. On the night of July 24 and during the day on July 25, there will be scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms in the Northeast region, with some areas experiencing heavy rain and intermittent sunshine during the day. On the night of July 25 and during the day on July 26, localized showers and thunderstorms are expected at night, and hot weather is expected during the day. In the Central region, there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms in late afternoon and at night, with sunny weather during the day and some areas experiencing hot weather. On July 26, the North Central Coast and Central Coastal regions will have hot weather. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Central Highlands and Southern region, with some areas experiencing heavy rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. The NCHMF has issued the latest weather update for the period from the night of July 26 to August 3. On July 27, the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province will experience hot weather. From the night of July 27 to August 3, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some areas expected to receive heavy rain. The Central region will see isolated hot weather, with particularly high temperatures expected in the North Central Coast and Central Coastal regions on July 27. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Central Highlands and Southern Region, with heavy rain in some areas, primarily in the afternoon and evening. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds.

