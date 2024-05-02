Vuong Dinh Hue relieved from position of National Assembly Chairman

General Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Bui Van Cuong on May 2 issued a press release announcing the results of the 15th NA’s 7th extraordinary session.

An extraordinary session of the NA (Photo: VNA)

The press release said the extraordinary session considered relieving Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of NA Chairman for the 2021-2026 term, approved the removal of Hue from the post as a member of the Council of National Defense and Security, and allowed the termination of duties for him as a deputy of the 15th NA.

The legislature also considered relieving Duong Van Thai from his position as a lawmaker of the 15th NA.

After hearing proposals and Hue's statement, the legislature proceeded with discussions, conducted a secret ballot, and adopted a resolution on relieving Hue from his positions as the Chairman of the 5th NA, approved the removal of Hue from the post as a member of the Council of National Defense and Security, and allowed the termination of duties for him as a deputy of the 15th NA.

They also passed a resolution on removing Thai from his position as the 15th NA’s lawmaker.

Previously, Thai served as a member of the 13th Central Party Committee, Secretary of the Bac Giang provincial Party Committee and head of the delegation of NA deputies of Bac Giang province.

Tran Thanh Man assigned to manage National Assembly activities Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, will manage activities of the NA and its Standing Committee until a new leader of the legislature is elected in accordance with the law, according to an announcement of the NA Standing Committee. Mr. Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly The NA General Secretary on May 2 issued the announcement on the assignment of the management of the activities of the NA and NA Standing Committee of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

VNA