Vung Tau Ward raises over VND467 million to support storm-affected communities

On the morning of October 19, more than 2,000 residents in Vung Tau Ward took part in the “Steps for Health—Solidarity for the Community” walking event.

The event featured a 2-kilometer route passing through Ha Long, Bach Dinh, and Quang Trung streets. The program raised over VND150 million (US$5,700) to support communities affected by storm Bualoi.

Earlier, on October 18, Vung Tau Ward organized a cultural program and a photography auction titled "Joining Hands for the Community," along with a statue painting festival themed "Sharing Love." The events attracted a large number of officials, civil servants, residents, and business representatives.

These activities were organized in response to the "Month of Action for the Poor," aiming to promote community health, compassion, and solidarity.

As of the morning of October 19, Vung Tau Ward's initiatives supporting the poor and communities affected by storm Bualoi have raised over VND467 million (US$17,718).

By Truc Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh